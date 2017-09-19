Hurricane Maria destroys Dominica and heads toward Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Maria continues to slam the Caribbean, and next on her list of islands to hit: Puerto Rico.

The category 5 storm is expected to hit the U.S. territory on Wednesday, with winds of at least 160 mph.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says the hurricane will likely be devastating and catastrophic.

"So, my biggest concern right now is to make sure we save lives," Rossello said.

Many residents are frantically boarding up their windows in preparation for the hurricane.

The last time Puerto Rico was directly hit with a category 4 storm, or stronger, was nearly 100 years ago.

"We're as ready as can be. But, we've been preparing for events like this for awhile. We have 500 shelters. We have people moving to those shelters," Rossello said.

Although Hurricane Irma did not directly hit the U.S. territory a couple of weeks ago, it still caused some damage. Many residents are still without electricity.

Maria's wrath can already be seen in Dominica, where she left most of the island destroyed.

No one was spared. Not even Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

"My roof is gone," Skerrit wrote on Facebook. "I am at the complete mercy of the hurricane. House is flooding."

Fortunately, he was rescued by police. He plans to begin search and rescue operations to help others who weren't as lucky.

"To ensure that we can account for every single citizen and resident who was on the island during this really devastating hurricane," he said.

Maria is the strongest hurricane on record to hit the island of Dominica.

Now, that strength is headed straight for Puerto Rico.