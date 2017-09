Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - It's been about a month and a half since this brutal attack took place on a DART light rail train. Since then police and DART have been working to increase security and safety for riders.

That's why they've rolled out the DART "Say Something" app.

The app allows riders to report incidents while taking pictures and videos that are sent directly to DART, all anonymously.

DART says they will promote the app later this year, but it is already available in all app stores.