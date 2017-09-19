Dallas’ Lee Park gets name change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -The Robert E. Lee statue has been removed, and his name on the park may soon follow the same fate.

The Dallas Parks and Recreation Board is voting Friday on changing the name of Lee Park, according to their meeting agenda.

If the vote is approved, the name will be changed back to it's old name of Oaklawn Park until the park is permanently renamed.

The Lee monument was officially removed from the park last Thursday.

Elsewhere in the city, a task force is working to decide the fate of other monuments, schools and streets named with Confederate ties.