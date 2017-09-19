California might ban breeders from pet stores; should Texas follow?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- The headlines are plentiful in the Big D.

"The shelters are full!" "The strays are taking over the streets!" "When will we be free from this overpopulation problem?"

So what do we do about it? There are plenty of plans taking shape across North Texas, but California thinks they have one that could work even better.

There's a bill awaiting the pen of Governor Jerry Brown that would force pet stores to only sell dogs, cats, and rabbits that came from shelters and rescues such as the Humane Society of America and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

No breeders welcome in this equation!

The goal is to cut both population and puppy mills with one flick of the pen. That got us thinking, could the Lone Star State benefit from a similar law?

"Once we came here we were able to link up with some really good rescues and start that," Petland Plano Owner Lisa Abair told NewsFix Tuesday.

Believe it or not, Petland Plano already did it! The company may get a bad rep sometimes, but not this location. #NotAllPetland anyone?

"It's something that I've always wanted to do," Abair said about her desire to sell rescue animals.

Abair used to use breeders she trusted, but when she decided to shift her business focus more toward boarding and daycare she bumped the breeders. It's only the rescue dogs and cats for sale now.

"You can send a puppy that maybe had no future or even a dog or cat and find a really good home for them," she said. "It's been a really good experience for our family."

Not that Lisa distrusts today's Texas breeders. She says our current state breeding laws have already made a huge difference.

"It's kinda taken the bad breeders out of the picture because they're not willing to do the extra steps that are needed," she said.

She did add some great advice for prospective pet parents.

"Look at the puppy. Make sure it's a healthy puppy. You'll know right away."

Our laws aren't changing anytime soon, but maybe our minds are headed that way.