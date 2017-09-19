100 year old man says playing tennis is what’s keeping him alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to growing old, Rick Dixon is #GOALS for us all.

He just turned 100 years old! and to celebrate his big day, he played some tennis with friends in Plano.

"That's what's been keeping me alive," said Dixon. " I made some tremendous friendships."

And while Dixon says he's not much of a talker, he sure stays active.

He's been playing tennis for 50 years now!

"At my peak, I would play 4 matches a week, but I narrowed it down to about one now."

Paul Burrow has known Dixon for over 10 years. He says the group really enjoys playing with him.

"He's an inspiration to all of us. We love him like a father," Burrow said.

Dixon says hanging around his young group of guy friends helps him stay young, but one thing he dislikes about them?

"They're too sympathetic sometimes," Dixon said. "They take it easy on me on purpose, and I don't like that."

Dixon doesn't intend on stopping until it's physically impossible for him to play, which doesn't seem like it'll be any time soon.

His friends say he still drives himself around!

In fact, he just recently renewed his driver's license.

"It's good for another two years now. I asked them if they guarantee that, and they said no, we can't do that," Dixon said.

And the secret to staying young?

"Just clean living and lots of loving," he said.

It's safe to say Dixon is living proof of that.