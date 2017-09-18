Say your prayers! Christian ‘researcher’ says the Rapture starts on Saturday

Are you right with the Lord? You might need to be before Saturday.

According to a Christian researcher named David Meade, Christ’s devoted followers will ascend to Heaven starting Saturday, from his calculations. He believes the Rapture is supposed to occur 33 days after the eclipse that happened last month.

“Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times [in the Bible],” Meade told The Washington Post. “It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible … and merging the two.”

Meade thinks that Nibiru, a secret planet that will pass the Earth on Saturday, will be the cause of all the global catastrophes that will destroy the planet and mankind.

But, pretty much every astronomer, and even NASA, say this secret planet that’s supposed to bring our doom, doesn’t exist.

“There is no factual basis for these claims,” NASA said on their site.

No branches of Christianity endorse Meade’s claims and other Christian sources have already rejected his calculations.

So, if you already had plans this Saturday, you can keep them.