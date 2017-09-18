Protests continue in St. Louis after a night of violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO -- Protesters in St. Louis hit the streets once again Monday morning after Sunday's demonstrations took a violent turn.

"We need more and better opportunities for all our citizens. But destruction cannot be tolerated," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

Police Commissioner Larry O'Toole said, "Once again, a group of criminals set out to break windows and destroy property. Tonight, we made 80 arrests."

Windows were broken, trash cans were flipped over and cops were attacked.

This morning's protests were quiet by comparison.

"Today, they're going to see people. They're gonna see what this particular movement looks like," one protester said.

More than 100 people from all walks of life locked arms and marched peacefully. A few blocks away from where Sunday's violence erupted.

Protesters planned to disrupt traffic, so officials could listen to their needs.

Protests began on Friday when former cop 36-year-old Jason Stockley was found not guilty of murder for the 2011 death of an African American man, Anthony Lamar Smith.

Stockley shot smith five times after a police chase.

Prosecutors said he placed a gun in smith's car after he shot him. They say the gun had Stockley's DNA on it, not Smith's.

Stockley could've spent the rest of his life behind bars if he had been found guilty.