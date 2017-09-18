Man gets penis stuck in weight at the gym

WORMS, Germany – It took three hours and a few power tools from firefighters, but a man hopefully learned his lesson about trying to strengthen certain muscles at the gym.

Once doctors gave up, a saw, angle grinders and a hydraulic rescue tool from firefighters were used to help a man remove his penis from a 5.5 pound dumbbell weight at a German gym.

The firefighters shared a photo of the smashed weight on social media warning anyone who thinks lifting weights with a certain part of their body is definitely not a good idea.

Let’s hope this guy will be more careful with his genitalia.