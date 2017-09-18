HELP FOR HARVEY – CLICK HERE TO CARE WITH 33 AND DONATE TO THE RED CROSS

Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

It’s National Cheeseburger Day y’all!

The cheesy, melty, deliciousness on a bun has its own holiday and we’re here for it! How can you go wrong with a food that comes in all shapes and sizes! Big, small, round, square, american cheese, pepper jack, cheddar, the possibilities are endless!

Here’s a cheesy fact for you: Americans eat around 50 billion burgers a year! If you lay all those burgers out in a line, it would circle Earth at least 32 times.

You’ll never believe this one: during WWI, America tried to rename the burger to “liberty sandwiches.”

Let’s not get confused, National Burger Day was in May. Now, it’s time for cheese to have its day.

