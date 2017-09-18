Emmys 2017: Biggest moments & the winners list

Sunday was all about the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards and we have a rundown here on all the action and a complete list of nominees and winners.

Here’s what you may have missed:

11:00 p.m.

Hulu’s dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” wins the Emmy for outstanding drama series. Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 thriller, Hulu’s victory with the “Handmaid’s Tale” is a huge win for the streaming service.

Showrunner Bruce Miller closed the show with a thank you and a call to action.

“Go home, get to work, we have a lot of things to fight for,” Miller said.

10:55 p.m.

No shocker that Elisabeth Moss has won the lead actress Emmy for her performance in the dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

She thanked her mom and had to be censored for a part of her tribute, which we can only assume included some swears.

Moss didn’t get far before Oprah Winfrey announced that her series had won for best drama.

10:52 p.m.

Sterling K. Brown won for outstanding lead actor in a drama for “This Is Us.”

He paid homage to “Homicide” actor Andre Braugher and his cast.

“You are the best white TV family that a brother ever had,” Brown said.

Folks were not pleased that Brown was not allowed to finish his acceptance speech, and some pointed out that it seemed he had not be given as much time as other winners before being played off the stage.

But fret not as the actor finished his speech backstage.

10: 45 p.m.

Proof that you are never too big a star to get hit with nerves, the legendary actress Cicely Tyson had to pause a few times before presenting “Big Little Lies” with the Emmy for outstanding limited series because she was nervous she said.

“It’s been an incredible year for women in television,” said “Big Little Lies” star and producer Reese Witherspoon. “Can I just say bring women to the front of their own stories and make them the heroes of their own stories. Thank you for that opportunity and for audiences to wrap their arms around us.”

Kidman said the project came about because of the frustration that as women “We weren’t being offered great roles.”

“So, now, more great roles for women please,” she said.

10:30 p.m.

Riz Ahmed has got to feel good having beat out Robert De Niro to nab the outstanding actor in a limited series Emmy for “The Night Of.”

Nicole Kidman won her very first Emmy and graciously shared it with her “Big Little Lies” costar, Reese Witherspoon, who was also nominated for outstanding actress in a limited series.

Kidman’s husband Keith Urban got teary eyed when she thanked him and their two little girls.

The actress also thanked the Television Academy for recognizing her in a role that dealt with domestic violence.

“By you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more,” she said.

10:22 p.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus didn’t have time to sit down before “Veep” won for best comedy series.

“Atlanta,” “Black-ish” and “the Trump White House” got shout outs as inspiration to the team behind “Veep.”

“This show works because we had sort of a no jerkoffs policy on the show and other than Julia, we really stuck to it,” joked showrunner David Mandel.

10:18 p.m.

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus wins an unprecedented sixth consecutive Emmy Award for her performance as fictional politician Selina Meyer. No other performer has been honored with more Emmys for a single role.

The star joked they had a “Veep” storyline prepped about impeachment, but worried somebody else would get to it first.

10:15 p.m.

It’s Donald Glover’s night!

He wins for lead actor in a comedy series.

“I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list,” Glover joked. “He’s the reason I’m probably up here.”

Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel do a fun joke about Oliver beating them.

The cocktails they are sipping are named after his show, they said.

“It’s so high quality that apparently they can only make one a week,” Colbert said.

10 p.m.

Don Roy King takes home the Emmy for directing a variety series for “Saturday Night Live.”

He also wins the award for best dad for getting his kid on the air by shouting out to the director of the Emmys to make sure to cut to her.

The Emmy for outstanding variety talk series goes to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for the second consecutive year.

In keeping with his adoration of Oprah, Oliver thanked her seat filler since Mama O apparently dipped out for a minute.

9:50 p.m.

Can we all just agree that Viola Davis classes up everything she touches?

She introduced singer Christopher Jackson who sang the Stevie Wonder hit “As” as the montage ran to pay tribute to those in Hollywood who we lost this year.

9:45 p.m.

Awwww, Reed Morano won for directing a drama series for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She’s one of the youngest in the biz doing what she does.

9:35 p.m.

“Master of None” star Lena Waithe became the first black woman to win the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series along with co-star and the show’s creator, Aziz Ansari.

She was honored with Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving,” which poignantly featured a young lesbian navigating her family relationships after coming out.

Waithe is also the first black woman to be nominated in the category.

“The things that make us different, they are our super powers,” she said paying homage to the LGBTQI community.

And NBC’s “The Voice” won the Emmy for outstanding reality competition show.

9:30 p.m.

The skit with RuPaul as the Emmy statue was everything.

Accepting the Emmy for writing for his variety show “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” Oliver paid tribute to Oprah — just because.

“I’d like to thank Oprah because she’s sitting right there and it seems inappropriate not to,” he said.

Ann Dowd got us choked up with her win for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for “The Handmaid’s Tale” — mostly because she was so emotional.

Pretty much everyone is getting played off by the music tonight, so we didn’t have much time to be moved.

9 p.m.

“I suppose I should say at long last Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” is how Alec Baldwin opened his acceptance speech for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his work impersonating President Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

He brought tons of funny to “SNL” this season.

Speaking of funny, we vote for Rachel Bloom to introduce the accountants on all the awards shows. The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star’s song and dance schtick was pretty cute.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton received a standing ovation.

The deserved it for how amazing they looked.

The “9 to 5” stars joked about being unwilling to be controlled by a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot” in that film — and now.

We have no idea who they were referencing (we kid, we kid).

8:30 p.m.

It seemed like the universe was all over it when Dave Chappelle joked about the diversity at the Emmys by saying, “I counted 11 of us here on the monitor” and then presented (along with Melissa McCarthy) the Emmy for outstanding director on a comedy series to Donald Glover for his show “Atlanta.”

“I want to thank the great algorithm that put us all here,”Glover said in his acceptance speech.

“Atlanta” has been hailed as one of the shows to usher in a golden age for black TV shows.

People on social media buzzed over Glover becoming the first African American to win the award.

8 p.m.

Stephen Colbert promised a hot Emmys night, and he kicked it off politically-tinged song concerning current events. But not to worry, Colbert sang, “everything is better on TV.”

He was joined by talent from shows — including “This Is Us” and “The Handmaid’s Tail” — to express that while things are rough right now in the world, there’s always the escapism of television.

He even got a surprise assist from Chance the Rapper.

Colbert’s opening monologue included jokes about who the winners should thank (“Mainly ‘Game of Thrones’ for not being eligible this year”) to the fascination with the impeding death of Milo Ventimiglia’s character on “This Is Us” (“I’m just saying, your fans want to see you dead.”)

Viewers who looked forward to Colbert roasting President Donald Trump were not disappointed.

“Hello, sir, thank you for joining us,” he said. “Looking forward to the tweets.”

The late night host then reminded us that Trump has never gotten over not winning an Emmy for “The Apprentice.”

“Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote,” Colbert joked.

The audience lost it when former White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period, both in person and around the world,” Spicer joked from a podium.

The following is a list with the winners noted with an asterisk (*) and WINNER.

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Outstanding comedy series

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” *WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Ron Cephas Jonas, “This Is Us”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

John Lithgow , “The Crown” * WINNER

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Jeffrey Wright , “Westworld”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Chrissy Metz , “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” *WINNER

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” *WINNER

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” *WINNER

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” *WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Outstanding limited series

“Big Little Lies” *WINNER

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Night Of”

“Genius”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” *WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER

Jackie Hoffman ,”Feud: Bette and Joan”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Bill Camp, “The Night Of”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” *WINNER

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of”

Outstanding variety talk series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *WINNER

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

Outstanding reality-competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice” *WINNER

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Jamie Babbit, “Silicon Valley”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”*WINNER

Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley”

David Mandel, “Veep”

Morgan Sackett, “Veep”

Dale Stern, “Veep”

Outstanding writing for a drama series

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”

Peter Morgan, “The Crown”

Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, “The Americans”

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, “Master of None”*WINNER

Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Stephen Glover, “Atlanta”

Billy Kimball, “Veep”

David Mandel, “Veep”

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”

Kate Dennis, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”

Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”

Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER

Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”