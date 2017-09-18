Did you catch us at the 97.9 The Beat Custom Car Show?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you catch us at the 97.9 The Beat Dub Show Custom Car Show Tour on Sunday?

The annual show brought the best cars of the DFW along with the best rap artists you hear nonstop on the radio!

Many popular artists graced the car show's stage including Cardi B, Migos, Yo Gotti along Texas natives Slim Thug, Z-Ro and Dallas' own Dorrough Music.

The love for Texas was definitely in the building! Z-Ro and many Texas artists including DSR, Lil' Keke, and Paul Wall performed their new song, "Texas2Gether." All proceeds go to supporting Hurricane Harvey victims.