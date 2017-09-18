Dallas leaders gather with residents for honest talk about police and community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- Dallas Police Department's new chief is looking to shake things up in the Big D!

At a Saturday's Blue on the Block forum, several panelists joined the conversation on how to better Dallas and the community. District Attorney Faith Johnson hosted the shindig, and the stage included panelists Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Defense Attorney Toby Shook, and Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.

But it was Chief Hall who took the cake.

Her main focus? The relationship between the police and the community. "We got away from having working relationships with the community, and the police and the community working together to resolve crime and neighborhood issues," she said. "We can't do it alone, and we need each and every facet of the community. Not just businesses, not just residents, we need everybody."

She also dropped a little truth on how to help officers interact better with the community: Start from the beginning. "Our officers have to be trained differently than they have. We have to be socialized and cultured differently than what we have been in the past," she said.

Claps for the Chief!