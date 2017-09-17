Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Fore!

Trump is getting slammed for smacking Hillary Clinton with a golf ball! Well... it's a doctored GIF and the prez actually retweeted it!

Not only did he fire shots at Hillary, he also threw some shade at Kimmy Jay! Trump mocked North Korea's leader when he tweeted this:

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

He also tweeted about his donation to Harvey, the travel ban, and terrorists, but those aren't nearly as fun!

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

As we all know, Trump's no stranger to controversy, especially on Twitter. Remember when he tweeted this?

Yeah that didn't go over too well.

Poking the North Korean bear that has rockets, nukes, and already hates us? Maybe not such a great idea, Mr. President!