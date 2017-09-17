Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Fore!
Trump is getting slammed for smacking Hillary Clinton with a golf ball! Well... it's a doctored GIF and the prez actually retweeted it!
Not only did he fire shots at Hillary, he also threw some shade at Kimmy Jay! Trump mocked North Korea's leader when he tweeted this:
He also tweeted about his donation to Harvey, the travel ban, and terrorists, but those aren't nearly as fun!
As we all know, Trump's no stranger to controversy, especially on Twitter. Remember when he tweeted this?
Yeah that didn't go over too well.
Poking the North Korean bear that has rockets, nukes, and already hates us? Maybe not such a great idea, Mr. President!