Denver dominates Dallas 42-17

DENVER — It was a disaster in Denver for the Dallas Cowboys. For starters, the weather was so bad it sparked an hour long delay in the first quarter… and the Cowboys play was even worse.

The Broncos crushed the Boys 42-17, dropping Dallas to 1-1 on the season.

Everything that could go wrong did. A week after holding the Giants to 3 points, the defense had no answer for Trevor Siemian and the Broncos offense. It was the first time they had allowed a quarterback to throw for 4 touchdowns since 2013.

As for Dak and crew, they could never find their footing against the high powered Denver D. And Zeke might as well have been suspended, running for only 8 yards on 9 carries.

So it was a forgettable afternoon up at Mile High, the biggest loss of the Dak Prescott era, and one that will leave Dallas with a lot of questions with just how good this Cowboys team might be.

Now the Boys will try to regroup as they head to Arizona next Monday night.