As Confederate monuments come down, protestors say they’re standing up for history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Robert E. Lee's statue is gone, but his supporters are more hype than ever.

Hundreds of people piled onto the lawn out at Lee Park, where Robbie's statue once stood to say and they say they aren't having it!

"I think it's ridiculous," said one exasperated protestor. "Renaming school's because 'That might have a tie to the confederacy,' Really? Really?!"

Many protestors at the event believe the latest string of statues coming down has all been a reaction to the tragedy in Charlottesville.

"Of course it was," said another protestor at the event. "Charlottesville was really a failure of the police department in Charlottesville, and their 'stand down' orders to separate the haters from those who were there to do exactly what we wanted to do...and that's preserve history."

While there were a few arguments here and there, all in all, today's protest was pretty chill.

Maybe it'll be enough to bring Robbie back to his spot.