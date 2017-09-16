St. Louis protests get crazy after ex-cop found not guilty of murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO -- All hell broke loose in St. Louis.

Things went from 0 to 100 real quick after former Officer Jason Stockley was found "not guilty" in the death of Anthony Smith.

What started off as peaceful protesting Friday night took a nasty turn.

Agitators damaging a police car. Those causing destruction distract from the mission of peaceful protesters. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/Rbtpo1gAxc — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017

Trashing the mayor's house, throwing bricks, rocks, and water bottles at officers, even burning the American flag. At one point, protesters shut down an entire highway.

The Governor of Missouri, Eric Greitens spoke out about the mayhem saying, "Assaulting a law enforcement officer is not a peaceful protest. Breaking windows is not a peaceful protest. Destroying and vandalizing police cars is not free speech and we are not going to tolerate it here in the state of Missouri."

Several officers have been injured and at least 30 people arrested.

This all comes after a judge acquitted Stockley of first degree murder. Stockley and his partner rolled up on Smith back in 2011 and chased him down over a suspected drug deal. When the accident came to a head, Stockley opened fire, shooting Smith five times.

[jl-124fr @1:39-1:46][christina wilson/ anthony smith`s fiance]

Smith's fiance, Christina Wilson, said, "We all knew what it was when it happened. There couldn't have been any doubt about it. I knew that it was murder from the beginning."

Stockley says he believed smith was armed, but prosecutors claim Stockley planted the gun.

Now six years and a not guilty verdict later, things in St. Louis are a big ole mess. Again.