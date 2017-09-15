Will Spanish conquest statues be the next to come down?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yes, the Robert E. Lee statue in Dallas is down! But Confederate monuments aren't the only ones raising questions.

Now that Hispanic Heritage month is beginning, people are wondering why we still have monuments honoring Spanish conquests.

From California to Florida, some of these statues bring back a history of 16th-century Spanish conquistadors settling on land already owned by American Indians.

The historic Don Diego de Vargas and Junípero Serra were both all about the Spanish rule; sometimes going to extremes to make sure indigenous people followed.

Juan Ponce de León was credited for naming Florida and for founding St. Augustine, but also for backstabbing American Indians with fake alliances.

Yet, the conquistador with the worst rep has to go to Juan de Oñate. Onate is remembered for cutting off the right foot of 24 tribal warriors. His statue in El Paso is one of the tallest and the most controversial.

People have already started to vandalize certain monuments in some areas, but none have officially been taken down.

Guess we'll have to wait and see if the history of the Spanish conquistador comes to a crumbling end... or stands tall for years to come.