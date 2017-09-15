Who should replace Robert E. Lee’s statue?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- We've already asked the where, now we ask who.

Who is going to replace Robert E. Lee on the monument in Lee Park?

Well, we could at least keep the name "Lee Park," if we stick with one of these like-lee suspects!

We're sure Cowboys fans wouldn't mind seeing Sean lee's mug at the park!

For all the movie buffs out there, we could pay homage to director Spike Lee. How about one statue to rule them all with the late great Sir Christopher Lee?

Who could forget General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard?

We can have Bruce Lee, but there are already statues of him in Hong Kong and Los Angeles, and although people look up to superheroes, no one has given Stan Lee his own piece!

In all seriousness, the statue will probably be replaced by someone. Why not keep it in the "Lee" circle?