U.S. Air Force spraying pesticide in Houston to cut down mosquitoes

HOUSTON - Mosquitoes in Houston are reaching dangerous levels following Hurricane Harvey.

The resting water all over the city has caused a dreamland breeding ground for mosquitoes to lay their eggs, causing Harris County to attack the areas with spray pesticide.

For the rest of the month, the county plans to spray wherever they can get to every single day.

The Air Force is getting involved so they can attack mosquitoes from every angle.

There haven't been any new viruses that have come from the recent events.