DALLAS - A rally to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue was scheduled for this Saturday, but since yesterday, the statue has already been removed.

Even though the monument is gone, "This is Texas Freedom Force" is still planning to hold that rally.

It will be held Saturday from 11am to 4pm at Lee Park.

"This is Texas Freedom Force" has claimed the protest will be peaceful and will not be racially charged.

Dallas police will be on hand for security purposes.