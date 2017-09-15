President Trump demands an apology after ESPN employee’s Twitter attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The White House slammed ESPN over an employee's twitter attacks on President Trump.

It all started when host Jemele Hill posted a string of tweets about the President, tweeting

"Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists."

She also called the president ignorant, offensive and wrote that "if he were not white, he never would have been elected."

It didn't take long for the white house to react.

"I think that's one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee said.

She even said ESPN should give Hills the boot!

"Certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN," Sanders said.

That put her in hot water, but Sanders defended her comments on Friday and called ESPN hypocritical.

"ESPN has suspended long-time anchor Linda Cohn not too long ago for expressing a political viewpoint," she said. "They should be consistent in whatever guidelines that they have set themselves."

And while ESPN hasn't taken any serious action against Hill, it put out a statement earlier in the week saying, "the comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

Hill has since deleted the tweets. She apologized for putting her employer in an unfair light, but did not apologize for what she said.

So, to address the elephant in the room ... #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

The president fired-back at the sports channel via-Twitter, demanding it to apologize for the untruth.

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens next.