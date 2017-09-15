LIGHTSOUT: Motel 6 is sharing guest lists with ICE!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Motel 6: They'll leave the light on... and also call ICE!

At least that's what the Phoenix New Times tweeted out when they found out the staff was allegedly reporting guests who looked like undocumented immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE agents have arrested 20 people staying at two different Motel 6 spots in Phoenix and in the investigative report published by local paper; employees at both locations were sharing customers’ info with ICE on the regular.

The paper claims the front desk clerk said motel staff would complete their audit and send a report to ICE every morning at about 5 o`clock.

Not surprisingly, the fine folks on Twitter are all over it. One person tweeted:

Phoenix Motel 6 reportedly reports its brown guests to ICE #BoycottMotel6 pic.twitter.com/lqjH0q9oOO — MEChA de ASU (@mechadeasu) September 14, 2017

Another person tweeted:

Ever stay in a Motel 6?

We have

But never again#BoycottMotel6 https://t.co/28mqlSytJy — UNITE & FIGHT (@stopthenutjob) September 13, 2017

Looks like it might be lights out for Motel 6!