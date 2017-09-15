Lee’s statue removed. Where is it now?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- It's the greatest search and find since Waldo took a walk.

Crews hauled the statues of Lee and his horse away Thursday evening, but where are they now?

At AT&T Stadium? Getting pumpkin spice lattes? At Legoland?

We hit the streets to find out where you think Lee's hanging out.

"All I know is what I've been reading," said resident Brian Baldwin. "That the statue has been moved to an undisclosed place for storage. I think it would be good in an art museum where just its art, could be celebrated."

Officials at city hall say, for now, Lee is actually out at Hensley Field.

But, as that search comes to a close, another search may soon begin: the search for new names.

There's now a push to rename several Dallas schools that are named after Confederate leaders, but Lee's loyal supporters still aren't giving up hope.

There will be another protest tomorrow to bring Robbie's statue back to Lee park.

Grab some popcorn. This back and forth could be going on for a while.