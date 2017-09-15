Here we go again! North Korea launches a missile over Japan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the second time in two weeks, residents of Hokkaido Japan received a hell of a wakeup call. North Korea fired another ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area.

The missile flew over Japan and into the North Pacific Ocean. It's the farthest-flying missile North Korea has fired.

The launch came just hours after North Korea reacted to the United Nations Security Council’s unanimous approval of additional sanctions. North Korea threatened to sink Japan and reduce the US mainland into ash and darkness.

"What we are seeing is that they continue to be provocative, they continue to be reckless and at that point, you know there’s not a whole lot the security council is going to be able to do from here when you've cut 90% of the trade and 30% of the oil. So having said that I have no problem kicking it to (U.S. Defense Secretary) General Mattis."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is less than six years in the game and has tested more missiles than his father and grandfather combined.

But South Korea isn't staying quiet. They answered North Korea’s latest missile launch by carrying out a live-fire drill that included their own missile launch which they claim is capable of wiping out North Korea’s launch site.