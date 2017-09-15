Former St. Louis police officer found not guilty in murder trial

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Protesters filled the streets of Ferguson after a former officer was found not guilty in killing a black man.

“Y’all know this ain’t right and y’all continue to do it, says Mike Brown, Sr., father of Michael Brown, a black teen who was killed by Ferguson police in 2014. “You know what I’m saying, to us, man, like we don’t mean nothin’, like we rats, dogs, trash in the street.”

A judge set a white, former St. Louis cop, free. He was on trial for first-degree murder of fatally shooting a black man after a high-speed chase in 2011.

“I can tell you on a personal level being intimately familiar with all of the evidence in this case, the facts of this case that I find the ultimate disposition, the ruling to be appalling,” said Albert Watkins, the lawyer for Smith’s Daughter.

The officer, Jason Stockley, could have spent the rest of life in prison without parole if he had been found guilty.

Stockley shot Anthony Lamar Smith five times after the chase and claims he saw Smith holding a gun before the chase even started. He also said he felt he was in danger when he opened fire.

According to prosecutors, Stockley placed a gun in Smith’s car after he shot him. The gun had the Stockly’s DNA on it, but not Smith’s.

“Needless to say, I’m disappointed with the court’s decision,” said Kim Gardner, St. Louis Circuit Attorney. “I am confident that we presented sufficient evidence at a trial to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Jason Stockley was guilty.”

There have been at least 4 officer-involved shootings in St. Louis since May of this year and it’s clear the people have had enough.

“I pray for my city, man, ’cause my people tired of this,” said Mike Brown Sr.