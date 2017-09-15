Dallas Police searching for suspects in string of home invasions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A string of home invasion robberies in the south central division area of Dallas has residents living on edge.

Since Monday, there have been four robberies in the area with a fifth resulting in the murder of a 71-year-old woman.

"Since these offenses began to occur on Monday, the police department has been actively investigating them, trying to find the identity of these suspects while also deploring strategies to increase the preventative efforts in the community," Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker said.

Police are searching for two Latin men, one with tattoos on his face neg and neck.

These two men are suspected of holding homeowners at gunpoint while they steal belongings.

Right now, police do not believe the four home invasions are related to the fifth where a woman's body was found.

Police have recovered the vehicle stolen from the homicide scene and have two persons of interest they are interviewing at this time.