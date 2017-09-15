‘A Die Hard Christmas’ storybook coming for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas is coming early this year, at least for Die Hard fans!

The 80s action classic has become somewhat of a holiday classic, so it should surprise no one that there's a now an illustrated holiday storybook in the works.

It's the brainchild of comedian Doogie Horner and artist JJ Harrison. The story relays New York City cop John McLane's heroics to the tune of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Fair warning to parents, though: The book stays true to Die Hard tradition with its violent source material and is meant more for adult fans.

The book is out October 17.

Yippie kai yay, M.... erry Christmas!