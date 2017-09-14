Video shows man ripping down American flags in Denton square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - The Denton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man caught on security camera vandalizing Denton's town square by tearing down two American flags.

Video recorded about 2 a.m. Saturday morning shows the man walking on the square in the 100 block of West Hickory Street and ripping flags from their poles before stuffing one into a fountain at a Confederate monument.

The Sheriff's Office says it intends to charge the man with Class C misdemeanor theft and destruction of a flag, a Class A misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail.