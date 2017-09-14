Trump visits Florida hurricane damage, nursing home scrambles to figure out patient deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- We've already seen the devastation hurricane Irma brought to central and southern Florida. Just as he did after hurricane Harvey, President Trump promised to do what he can to help rebuild!

He and Vice President Pence surveyed destruction in Ft. Myers and helped feed victims in Naples. Everyone knows, there's a long list of things they need to start the recovery process. One of the top priorities is getting power back for over 2.5 million households.

Not to mention, it's at least 90 degrees, so air conditioning is most definitely needed. That might have played a part in recent patient deaths at a nursing home.

A nursing home in Hollywood, Florida is trying to figure out exactly why eight residents died after a tree reportedly fell on their AC unit. They used portable fans and air conditioners but the nursing home claims they had no idea how hot things would really get!

Families of the patients say the real problem was a staffing shortage.