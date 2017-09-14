States raising smoking age to 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's growing movement to snuff out smoking among young people by raising the legal smoking age to 21.

Oregon just passed a law last month making smoking illegal for anyone under 21. That follows in the footsteps of Hawaii, California, Maine and New Jersey.

On top of that, more than 260 municipalities in 18 states have all passed similar laws.

The debate reignited in Illinois, where one county has voted to become the state's first to raise the minimum smoking age to 21.

board members say the goal of this latest vote is to not only reduce the number of people who start smoking...But also increase the social distance between those that can legally buy cigarettes and those who can't.

that way, high schoolers can't ask their friends for a light.

more than 260 communities in 18 states have passed similar laws.