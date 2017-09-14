SpaceX releases fail video of all of its rocket explosions

Boom!

While we may be used to watching SpaceX successfully land its Falcon 9 rocket boosters on land and sea, the company wasn’t always so successful.

Elon Musk’s company lost many boosters as it tried to figure out how to make a successful landing.

On Thursday, Musk posted a compilation video of all those explosions – or as the video jokingly calls them ‘rapid unscheduled disassembly’ – with new footage that had never been released.

In the description, Musk wrote: “The sordid history of how the @SpaceX Falcon 9, the first fully reusable, orbit-class booster rocket, eventually managed to land in one piece and stay that way … maybe Falcon realized it still loved us or finally read the instructions…”

The video lists some of the reasons for the crashes, including an engine sensor failure, running out of liquid oxygen, running out of hydraulic fluid and a sticky throttle valve.