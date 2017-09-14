Selena Gomez reveals that she is recovering from a kidney transplant thanks to her BFF!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's probably one of the most touching stories we've heard all week and it's about Dallas' very own Selena Gomez. Thursday morning, the 25-year-old superstar updated her fans with news that she's recovering from a kidney transplant.

Selena's Instagram post reads, "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

It's been at least two years since she shared her lupus diagnosis with her fans. Soon after, she took the stage at the 2016 American Music Awards to share her story on depression and anxiety. She claims that was all triggered by her struggle with Lupus.

"I had to stop because I had everything because I was absolutely broken inside," she told her fans. "I kept it together enough to where I'd never let you down but I kept it too much together."

The true hero in Selena's story is her own best friend, Francia Raisa. The 29-year-old actress gave Selena the kidney she needed.

That really gives a whole new meaning to BFF goals. Get well soon, Selena!