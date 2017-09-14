Robert E. Lee statue escorted out of Turtle Creek neighborhood

DALLAS — After weeks of back and forth between supporters and the city of Dallas, the Robert E. Lee monument has finally Robert E… left. On Thursday, a Ford pickup, flatbed trailer, and crane came to escort Lee and his horses off of his pedestal and out of the Turtle Creek area. Of course, people gathered around with cell phones in hands to witness history.

The president of “This is Texas Freedom Force” reportedly planned a peaceful rally for those who wanted to keep the statue in place for the weekend, but no word if it will still happen.

The same controversy that surrounded the Robert E. Lee monument has also trickled into a local school district. Dallas ISD held a meeting to discuss a process to rename all of their schools honoring Confederates. The list includes four elementary schools.

“Basically they were trying to honor these men who were slave owners to make a statement to the African American community,” one concerned parent explained.

The school board says after the events in Charlottesville, they received hundreds of calls from parents demanding the name changes.

“Our lovely school is named for a man best known for leading an army and war against the United States,” another parent added. “That unfortunate fact brings me here today.”

This is the district’s third assignment on this subject. Last year, the board gave the A-okay to change John B Hood Middle School to Piedmont Global Academy.

In 1999, the district decided to change a school named after Jefferson Davis to Barbara Jordan Elementary. Jordan was an African American Texas congresswoman.