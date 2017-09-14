President Trump faces backlash after meeting with Democratic leaders regarding DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Trump met with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, at the White House on Wednesday night to discuss DACA.

Shortly after the meeting, Democratic leaders claimed they came to an agreement with the president on the bill. One that would give permanent amnesty to Dreamers and doesn’t consist building a wall.

This made some of Trump's most loyal supporters furious.

Rep. Steve King said, “his base will leave him, they won't be able to defend him anymore."

Breitbart News even gave the president a new nickname that's trending on twitter, “Amnesty Don.”

White house speaker Paul Ryan was quick to push back against the claims.

"The president wasn't negotiating a deal last night. The president was talking with Democratic leaders to get their perspectives,” he said.

Minority leader Nancy Pelosi attempted to clear up the misunderstanding by saying, “that wasn't the case. We had an agreement to move forward."

President Trump defended himself while visiting the hurricane-hit state of Florida. He said that the wall will be built and the talks are not about amnesty, but about the Dreamers.

"People who have done a good job and were not brought here of their own volition, but very importantly, what we want - we have to have a wall,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old immigrant, named Frank from Falls Church, Virginia got some good news from the White House after sending a letter to the president asking to mow the White House lawn.

“He’d love to give you the opportunity to cut the grass in the rose garden. It’s our responsibility to keep the American dream alive for kids like Frank,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

While Sanders handles the press briefing these days, her predecessor Sean Spicer went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about his time at the White House, including his first press conference.

“Going in front of the press and saying that the Inauguration crowd was the biggest crowd," Kimmel said.

“Yes, I’m aware of that,” Spicer said. “I appreciate the reminder of how it went down.”