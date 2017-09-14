Millionaire opens home to foster kids affected by hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOCA RATON, Florida - Talk about the ultimate sleep over.

Dozens of foster kids who were spending the past few nights in a hurricane shelter are now kicking back in a 27,000 square foot mansion in Boca Raton.

Millionaire Mark Bell welcomed the kids to his $30M mansion after receiving a call for help from the organization that's been helping the children.

Bell is on the board of the SOS village.

Tuesday night the kids were introduced to the "Star Trek" home theater room in the mansion.

Some of them actually slept in the theater lobby among all the memorabilia.