Hate the side effects of birth control pills? Smartphone app proves to be more effective than pills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Ladies, you know birth control pills can have some unwanted side effects like nausea, mood swings and constantly feeling tired.

A new study found a birth control app more effective than pills!

Yep, it's the Natural Cycles App. The findings published in the journal Contraception are based on more than 20,000.

Researchers say they found the app to be 93% effective. That's slightly better than pills, which are 91% effective.

So how does this app work? It uses body temperature to track a woman's menstrual cycle. It lets users know when it's safe to have unprotected sex and when other methods, like condoms, should be used.

And it doesn't only help prevent pregnancy. It can also help you find the best time to get pregnant.

It's the first app to be approved in Europe as a form of birth control.

So far, nearly 400,000 people worldwide are using it.

An app that's apparently more accurate than pills, without any of the side effects. Who wouldn't like that?