Experts warn of ‘dirty chocolate’

Halloween is just around the corner!

But before you go and buy the big name brand chocolates like Nestle or Hersey, consumer experts are warning: It could be dirty.

We're not talking literally.

According to a report in The Guardian, Mars, Nestle, Hershey, and other big chocolate brands are buying beans grown illegally inside protected Rainforest areas on the Ivory Coast in West Africa.

The trees are burned to skeletons in order to get rid of the shadows it casts over the cocoa fields. The Guardian also reports they found that these illegal cocoa was mixed with 'clean' beans, meaning your favorite chocolate could be tainted with this illegal 'dirty' cocoa.