Cuddle Up: The University of North Texas is using dogs to help students with stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON- The University of North Texas is getting a little more fur-friendly. Students can now snuggle up and chill out with one of many "Cuddle Dogs" on campus.

"It's always nice to come around here," said junior Oluwatosin Omoba. "To cuddle a little bit, and get stress off a little bit before you go into your next class or your next study session."

The campus offers cuddle time with four pups, all with completely different personalities to help meet every student's needs.

"I think it just attracts more students and makes counseling in our office more open and inviting for a lot of students who might be nervous about coming in," said doctoral student Kristina Clevinger.

When they're not at a Cuddle Dog event on campus, the pups are usually found hanging out in the Counseling and Testing Services office, where they're able to help students who may need to feel more comfortable talking about something tough.

"We have a lot of stigma surrounding mental health," Dr. Steffanie Grossman of the office. "I think having the dogs here can be a fantastic way of giving students a reason to come in to see that the counseling center isn't threatening."

Air Bud has nothing on these cute pups!