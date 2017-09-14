Chew on This: Rush Patisserie has over 10 years of sweet success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CLIFF – Deep in the heart of Texas, you'll find a sweet little shop in Oak Cliff – Rush Patisserie . But it should be called hush patisserie because it's the area's best-kept secret. And after ten years of business – which is a rarity in Big D – it looks like it's here to stay. Even though owner Samantha Rush isn't a native of the Lone Star State.

"I grew up in NYC,” Rush told Newsfix. “I ate a lot of baked goods since we have bakeries kind of everywhere. Never though really thought that I would get into this profession."

Rush used to be an accountant for a Big Four firm, and now you can’t count the number of tasty treats she's serving at her shop.

"My passion is kind of European style, French pastry,” Rush said. "We do a combination of tarts and mousses, as well as cakes."

From the savory to the sweet, to the hot and cold.

Chew on This: Rush Patisserie is offering the affogato, a treat the merges ice cream and coffee.

"It's a homemade vanilla custard ice cream,” Rush said. "And it's a ristretto intenso which is the coffee that we use to make the affogato."

And if you frequent New York, or are a fan of Seinfeld, it's likely you've heard of the black and white cookie. Well, Rush Patisserie has ‘em too!

"My east coast people, like a black and white cookie, is definitely what they come in for,” Rush told Newsfix.

Whether you're coming for the cookies, the tarts, or the cakes – just make sure you come in a rush!