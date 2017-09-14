Boys or Broncos? Who is DeMarcus Ware cheering for on Sunday?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO — DeMarcus Ware spent years dominating as a Dallas Cowboy, but he closed his career as a Denver Bronco, where he won his only Super Bowl.

So will Ware be in Denver this Sunday when his two former teams face off?

“I’ll be there. I’ll be there at the game with the kids,” Ware said. “I mean the D and the D, both of the guys are playing so I got to come and see that.”

Now the big question: who will D-Ware be cheering for?

“I’ll have on blue,” Ware laughed. “Both teams have blue, soI will have a ‘D’ on there, but you will not know what ‘D’ it stands for! I’m fifty-fifty when it comes to that.”

Come on DeMarcus! Jerry’s gonna put you in the Ring of Honor one day. Just admit it, you’re a Cowboy through and through, and come Sunday you can’t wait for the Boys the bust the Broncos, right?