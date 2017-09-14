Accused cop killer sentenced in shooting of Harris County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - More than two years after a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and killed, his family is finally getting justice.

Shannon Miles, the man accused of pulling the trigger 15 times on deputy Darren Goforth, pleaded guilty to Capital Murder and will not spend the rest of his life in prison. Prosecutors believe Miles attacked Goforth because he worked in law enforcement.

Miles was facing the possibility of the death penalty.

"I know that Darren would approve with how this has played out, because his primary concern would be.. it would be what it always was: Eva and Ryan. And that's how I want him remembered. As a man who loved his family," Kathleen Goforth told reporters at the sentencing.