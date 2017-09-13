Two babies born in Burger King parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two New Jersey babies have an unusual connection and it's a whopper of a tale.

Two new mothers both gave birth to babies in the same Burger King parking lot, only one day apart.

Friday night, an expectant mom was on her way to a nearby hospital to have her baby but the baby had other plans.

Emergency responders arrived to help deliver the baby and take her to the hospital.

The very next night, the same crew got a page to respond to the exact same Burger King.

"We look at our pagers and go this is a joke this can't be," a responder said. "Two nights in a row, the same exact thing. Sure enough we get down there and it is. And that one came even quicker."

The hospital was ready for the pairs when they arrived.

Both baby boys and their moms are healthy.