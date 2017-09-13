TITFF is planning a peaceful rally at the Robert E. Lee statue in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - You`ve probably heard about Robert E. Lee a lot more than usual in the past few weeks.

That's mainly because of the imminent removal of the statue of him at Robert E. Lee Park in Dallas, a symbol to some people of slavery and racial division.

"Seventy-five percent of the people in the entire Dallas population didn`t even know that statue existed until those people started to identify it," says This is Texas Freedom Force's Robert Beverly.

Dallas city officials have said it`s a safety issue.

Beverly says this city deciding to take it down is hypocritical.

"Have you heard anything about the Lee House? ... There is a statue of a mayor from the fifties that was a well known KKK leader and he`s prominently displayed in front of the Hall of State."

Saturday, Beverly plans to hold a peaceful rally, with no racist flags or bad behavior, to educate the public on what he believes is wrongdoing on the city`s part, and possibly sign a petition.

"It`s gonna showcase that this is not about the statue, it`s about a political chess game that`s being played."

To Beverly, it`s not about race.

"Oh I`m just so as disgusted about the whites, as I am the blacks or the Hispanics, if you`re going to misbehave you are a problem to me," he said.

Tuesday the city sent out a Q&A notice about the removal of the statue, saying as of September 6th this was being handled as an emergency. Contract documents will be given to the council after the project is finished. It's expected to cost about $425,000, if not more with unexpected issues.

Beverly says he hopes to see people out on Saturday with an open mind.