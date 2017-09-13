Teen shoots, kills mom for not letting him keep puppy

A Michigan teen shot his mom to death while she slept, all because she wouldn’t let him have a puppy.

According to officials, Andrew David Willson, 19, called police saying he found his mother, Lisa Marie Willson, 51, dead in their home. Police arrived and found the mother shot in the back of the head.

Investigators found that Andrew and Lisa were the only ones in the home when the incident occurred. They reportedly argued about keeping a dog the teen had brought home a few weeks before. Lisa wouldn’t allow Andrew to keep the dog in their home but instead, keep it at his dad’s who lived 11 miles away.

Andrew told investigators he shot his mother in the back of the head with a .22 Magnum rifle that was locked in a cabinet, then tossed it nearby.

He is charged with murder and felony firearm possession and has no prior offenses. He’s scheduled for court September 28.