Vincent suffered a heart attack last week and had to undergo open heart surgery. He died during the surgery in a New Jersey hospital.

Playing many “tough guy” roles in mafia movies, he’s known for his character Phil Leotardo in “The Sopranos” and Billy Batts in “Goodfellas.”

He’s also played roles in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” and “Raging Bull,” along with Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing.”