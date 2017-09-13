Ruff Life: Breezy found her forever home, and you can help others do the same

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Sometimes a dog just stands out in the crowd.

"Breezy is one of the funniest looking dogs I've ever seen," Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman said. "And when I say funny it's just because she`s sporting one of the coolest mohawks you've ever seen on a dog."

In a world of online dating, it's not always easy to find your match, no matter if you're looking for people or pups. But this one was a cinch.

"I met Breezy, and she had her amazing mohawk and just a sweet personality," Amber Dollar said.

You can bet she swiped right on this one, and that was even before Breezy was a posh princess.

"When we met her all of her hair was just out and crazy," Dollar said. "She actually had a lot of dead hair, and so we took her just a couple weeks ago to get groomed, and we never realized she'd be a ginger."

It didn't take long to realize Breezy was a diamond in the rough.

"I love it when she walks, she prances," Dollar laughed. "She also has figured out how to make the perfect pillow mound."

Amber and Breezy are a match made in dog rescue heaven, and it's lucky they found each other.

"When we would stand over her, she would just cower," Dollar remembered. "We could tell that someone had not been very nice to her."

These types of successes are the key to the Dallas Pets Alive! mission.

That's why this year's North Texas Giving Day party is a partnership with Match.com. Find a Spaniel or a spouse if you'd like, and help DPA reach their $30,000 goal.

Feels like a match to us!

If you are interested in DPA's Giving Day event, it's at Dallas' Community Beer Company, Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

If you think you can help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website: dallaspetsalive.org.