Iraqi family arrested for making a $151K bank deposit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Iraqi-American doctoral student and his family were arrested after he attempted to deposit a $151,000 check from selling their house .

A Wichita, Kansas news stations says Sattar Ali told the bank he wanted to deposit the check and had all the proper paperwork.

Ali said he was later told that the bank had trouble verifying the check and called the police.

He and his family were detained for hours, and though he is a US citizen, Ali thinks he had been profiled.

A statement from Wichita police says police were called to the bank for an attempted forgery.