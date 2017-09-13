Hawk who escaped Harvey released

PLANO — Meet Harvey the Hurricane Hawk.

That’s what the birdie was named after she reportedly hailed a taxi in Houston and refused to leave.

According to the cab driver recording the video, she swooped into the cab and perched herself in the front seat.

Turns out, she just about had enough of Hurricane Harvey before it hit — and simply wouldn’t leave!

She eventually made her way to Blackland Prairie Raptor Center in Plano.

“There was a whole sequence that had to occur for this bird to get this final opportunity,” explained Erich Nupert with the center.

On Wednesday, Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was released at Oak Point Park.

“She did exactly what a Cooper’s hawk is supposed to do,” Nupert added. “They fly fast they’re very mobile, she took off like a rocket right into the woods!”

Guess you can say Harvey is free as a bird.