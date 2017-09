Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Park Service wants volunteers to hunt bison that are damaging Grand Canyon Park resources.

There are currently 600 bison living in the area and estimates predict this number could grow to over 1,500 within ten years.

Park officials complain the bison are causing problems by "trampling on vegetation and spoiling water reserves."

Aspiring hunters can enter a lottery that's being organized.

The goal is to thin the herd to only 200 bison within the next 3 - 5 years.