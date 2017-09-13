Eight die at Florida nursing home in Irma’s aftermath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a heartbreaking scene inside a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida. Eight people have died.

"I want to express my condolences to the families of those deceased today," Mayor Josh Levy said.

Rescue crews went to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning after receiving calls about several people needing treatment.

"As we arrived on the scene with our fire-rescue crews, we saw that there were a number of people in respiratory distress, and other distress," Hollywood City spokesperson Raelin Storey said.

More than 100 patients were evacuated. Some are still in critical condition.

"Most of the patients have been treated for respiratory distress, dehydration, and heat related issues," said Dr. Randy Katz, the Medical Director for Emergency Services at Memorial Regional Hospital.

And while cops believe the deaths were likely due to the loss of air conditioning inside the home following Hurricane Irma, the cause is still being investigated.

"We believe at this time that it may be related to the loss of power and the storm. But we're conducting a criminal investigation, not ruling anything out at this time," Chief Tomas Sanchez, with the Hollywood Police Department said.

Meanwhile, Floridians continue to pick up the pieces Hurricane Irma left behind.

They're clearing roads and bridges, and checking for damage so residents can return to their homes.

In the Florida Keys, where the storm hit hardest, some residents were allowed to return. But it was a short-lived celebration, as they found their homes and businesses severely damaged.

And while evacuees have begun returning to the state, million are still without power.